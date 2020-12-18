Ohio nursing home COVID-19 vaccinations to begin Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vaccinations in Ohio nursing homes begin Friday, which is sooner than expected.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said the goal is to get the vaccine out as quickly as possibly to everyone who lives or works in a nursing home. Vaccinations were originally going to begin Monday, but the CDC invited Ohio to take part in the scaling up of the program.

Shipments from Pfizer have already arrived in Ohio and the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive next week once it receives government approval.

Four pharmaceutical companies will oversee distribution including Walgreens, CVS, Pharm-Script, and Absolute Pharmacy. Those companies will be working with individual nursing homes on when vaccinations will happen.

DeWine said it is up to these four companies to schedule those vaccinations. “All the nursing homes really have the same priority. So, we’re not picking one nursing home over another it’s a question of how they schedule and there’s a lot of logistics in regard to that,” DeWine said.

None of the nursing homes in the Miami Valley will receive the vaccine Friday. Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield is scheduled to receive vaccines Wednesday.