DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Gov. Mike DeWine deployed more than 1,000 additional Ohio National Guard members to hospitals across the state Wednesday, including to Miami Valley Hospital.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, 40 Ohio National Guard members will be at Miami Valley Hospital to begin orientation.

“What it allows us to do is keep our clinical team focused on clinical duties, and keeping our clinical team in their areas or departments,” Miami Valley Hospital president Michael Uhl said.

Earlier in December, 1,050 Guard personnel were deployed to Ohio hospitals.

As the hospital staffing shortage continues and statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations topple 5,000, DeWine deployed 1,250 additional Guard personnel Wednesday.

“This is not something we do lightly, these are our fellow citizens, women and men, we are asking them and mobilizing them to leave their families, we’re asking them to leave their jobs, we’re asking them to leave their homes,” DeWine said.

The Guard members at Miami Valley Hospital will fill nonclinical roles, which would help increase bed capacity.

“Being able to get patients discharged more efficiently and transitioned out of the hospital, having additional members to help clean rooms and turn those beds over sooner so we can pull patients out of the emergency department,” Uhl said.

While hospitals are getting help from the National Guard, hospitals also need help from everyone to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Getting vaccinated, getting your booster dose, if it is time, and anytime you are going to be around other people, making sure that you’re wearing a mask and making sure you’re following the guidelines for isolation and quarantine,” Miami Valley Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Roberto Colon said.

Miami Valley Hospital’s goal is to have a total of 80 National Guard personnel on site, and to bring in additional clinical resources.

2 NEWS reached out to Kettering Health, Mercy Health and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association which all report they are not receiving Ohio National Guard assistance at this time.