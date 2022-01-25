MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – 20 members of the Ohio National Guard have arrived at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown.

According to Sharon Howard, System Director of Site Communications at Premier Health, 20 members of the Ohio National Guard have arrived at the Atrium Medical Center.

Howard said the National Guard members are performing tasks involving environment services, food service and patient transport.

“We are grateful that National Guard members are continuing to fill critical roles in our state’s response to this pandemic, especially as the strain on our health care providers continues,” said Governor Mike DeWine in early January.