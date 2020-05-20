(WKBN) – There is a victory for gym and fitness centers across Ohio that had sued the state to reopen.
A judge in Lake County has ruled Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton cannot impose penalties or fines against fitness centers simply because they do not comply with her orders closing them down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly three dozen gym operators — including one in Boardman — filed suit this month claiming the state’s guidelines were not constitutional.
The new order states that the facilities will still have to follow safety regulations that would cover these types of businesses.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Measures taken to help healthcare industry during COVID-19 are now hurting economy
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 29,436 cases, 1,781 deaths reported
- Nations reopen yet struggle to define ‘a new normal’
- Ohio judge rules state cannot penalize gyms that reopen
- Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook, police say