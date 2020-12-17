Ohio jobless numbers rise again in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The latest numbers from the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services show yet another rise in initial claims made in the previous week.

ODJFS said Ohioans filed 38,327 initial jobless claims were filed during the week of Dec. 6. This number was up from 36,327 claims filed the week prior. Ohioans filed 274,658 continued jobless claims last week, which was 501,664, or about 35%, fewer than the peak earlier this year.

Over the last 39 weeks, ODJFS says it has distributed more than $7.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 868,000 Ohioans.

While ODJFS continues to manage the state’s unemployment program, it said it also has several initiatives underway to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include the Ohio To Work initiative to help displaced workers learn new skills and restart their careers, an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19, and a $9.4 million grant to expand apprenticeship opportunities.

ODJFS urges people to file their unemployment claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov or pua.unemployment.ohio.gov. All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits retroactive to when they first applied.

Nationally, The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose again last week to 885,000 as a resurgence of coronavirus cases threatens the economy’s recovery from its springtime collapse.