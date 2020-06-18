Ohio jobless claims down for 7th straight week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) said Thursday Ohio had fewer jobless claims for the seventh consecutive week.

In a release, ODJFS said those who remain jobless filed 287,499 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April, and the number of initial unemployment applications has declined. For the week ending June 13, ODJFS reported 32,788 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 13 weeks (1,360,631) is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years. Over the last 13 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.1 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 700,000 claimants.

Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, more than 94-percent have been processed, with less than 6-percent pending, according to ODJFS.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $2.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 262,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Officials said each claim is important, and they recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. ODJFS said it is expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS said it will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.