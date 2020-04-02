Ohio jobless claims set a record for second straight week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – New jobless claims in Ohio have set another record.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services said Thursday that last week the agency reported 272,117 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor, which set a record for the second straight week. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last two week stands at 468,414.

ODJFS said 364,603 initial jobless claims were filed all of 2019.

ODJFS said it has issued unemployment compensation payments totaling more than $45 million to more than 108,000 claimants over the last two weeks.

Natinwide, more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services urges people to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. The agency said it recognizes the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. ODJFS said it has been working around the clock to streamline performance and boost capacity by adding servers so the online claims system can handle the unprecedented influx of claims, which has affected processing times. More than 300 ODJFS employees have been reassigned to help with call volume to increase our service capabilities.

JDJFS said it is important to remember that during previous economic downturns claims came in waves as the recession worsened and businesses closed gradually over time. In this case, ODJGS said, claims came in all at once and created a tsunami. Such a large number of claims in a short period of time would tax any online system, especially one that is 16 years old.

Additional Information

Expanded Call Center Hours

Those without internet access or who need help with PIN resets can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Coronavirus-Related Claims

Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.