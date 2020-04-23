Ohio jobless claims near 1M in 5 weeks

“For Sale By Owner” and “Closed Due to Virus” signs are displayed in the window of Images On Mack in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak has triggered a stunning collapse in the U.S. workforce with 10 million people losing their jobs in the past two weeks and economists warn unemployment could reach levels not seen since the Depression, as the economic damage from the crisis piles up around the world. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Ohio Initial Jobless Claims for Sunday, April 12, through Saturday, April 18, 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 100,000 people filed for unemployment in Ohio last week, according to The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

ODJFS said Thursday 109,369 initial jobless claims were made to the U.S. Dept. of Labor for the week ending April 18, 2020. The number of claims filed in Ohio over the last five weeks now stands at nearly 1 million (964,566). Officials say the total for the last five weeks of claims is 249,054 more than the combined total of 715,512 for the last two years.

Over the last five weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $926 million in unemployment compensation payments to more than 376,000 claimants.

Thursday morning, jobless claims reached 26 million nationwide, with 4.4 million filings for aid last week.

The agency said it is expanding staff support, working longer hours, and adding more technological capacity so that it can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible. The call center has been expanded to a seven-day-a-week operation and has more than 1,600 staff taking calls, with plans to launch a virtual call center by the end of this week.

ODJFS said again that all eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits and any delays in processing claims will not reduce the amount received.

Coronavirus-Specific Unemployment Information: unemployment.ohio.gov

Filing for Unemployment Step-by-Step Guide: jfs.ohio.gov/ouio/pdf/QuickTipsAndStepByStepGuide.pdf

New federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov/expandedeligibility

Expanded Call Center Hours

Those without internet access can call 1-877-644-6562 (OHIO-JOB) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays.

Coronavirus-Related Claims

Workers who lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus can enter the mass-layoff number 2000180 on their applications. However, if affected individuals have already submitted claims without this number, they do not need to add it.