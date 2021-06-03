Ohio jobless claims increase slightly over the last week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports 13,955 initial jobless claims for the week of May 23 through May 29. That’s compared to 13,661 the week prior.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 63 weeks is 3,347,964, which is more than the combined total of those filed from 2013-2019.

Continued jobless claims also decreased slightly with 211,991 claims filed compared to 220,473 the week before, which was 564,311 fewer than — or about 27% of — last year’s peak. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended benefits.

ODJFS says it has also provided 150,079 Ohioans with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) in the last week.

According to the ODJFS, over the last 63 weeks, it has distributed over $11.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than one million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $10.3 billion in PUA payments to more than 1.1 million Ohioans.

ODJFS provides employment and training services via OhioMeansJobs.com.