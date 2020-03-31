Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 104 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio golf courses green lit during ‘stay at home’ order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Some golf courses remain open

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has given golf courses the go-ahead after reversed its ruling on whether it was an appropriate outdoor activity during the ‘stay at home’ order.

Initially, ODH determined that golf courses were non-essential businesses and asked that county health departments enforce this by temporarily closing any in its county.

According to emails obtained by 2 NEWS, the decision to close golf courses came on Friday, March 27, when ODH told county officials that they were not exempt from the ‘stay at home’ order.

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

By Sunday, March 29, county health departments confirmed that golf courses were now exempt from the ‘stay at home’ order. Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) sent a press release confirming the exemption on Monday, March 30.

ODH requires golf courses to follow all social distancing guidelines found in section 15 of the ‘stay at home’ order.

PHDMC said in its release that other businesses a golf course operates, like restaurants or clubhouses, requires the course to explain to public health why these parts of the business are essential to operations.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS