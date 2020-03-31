Ohio golf courses green lit during ‘stay at home’ order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has given golf courses the go-ahead after reversed its ruling on whether it was an appropriate outdoor activity during the ‘stay at home’ order.

Initially, ODH determined that golf courses were non-essential businesses and asked that county health departments enforce this by temporarily closing any in its county.

According to emails obtained by 2 NEWS, the decision to close golf courses came on Friday, March 27, when ODH told county officials that they were not exempt from the ‘stay at home’ order.

By Sunday, March 29, county health departments confirmed that golf courses were now exempt from the ‘stay at home’ order. Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County (PHDMC) sent a press release confirming the exemption on Monday, March 30.

ODH requires golf courses to follow all social distancing guidelines found in section 15 of the ‘stay at home’ order.

PHDMC said in its release that other businesses a golf course operates, like restaurants or clubhouses, requires the course to explain to public health why these parts of the business are essential to operations.