Ohio farmers can now apply for USDA food assistance

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WDTN) – Ohio farmers can now apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides direct payments to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The application and a payment calculator are available online at the USDA’s CFAP website. Farmers and producers can also call 877-508-8364 to apply or ask questions.
Applications will be accepted through August 28.
