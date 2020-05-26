Ohio farmers can now apply for USDA food assistance

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WDTN) – Ohio farmers can now apply for the USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), which provides direct payments to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The application and a payment calculator are available online at the USDA’s CFAP website. Farmers and producers can also call 877-508-8364 to apply or ask questions.

Applications will be accepted through August 28.

