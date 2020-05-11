Closings
Ohio EPA recommends flushing water systems for reopening businesses

(WDTN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recommending that business owners reopening after the stay-at-home order flush both their hot- and cold-water systems.

According to the Ohio EPA, low water usage can cause it to stagnate which can contribute to the growth of bacteria like Legionella, the cause of a serious type of pneumonia called Legionnaires’ disease.

Flushing both water systems is also recommended because of health risks associated with the build up of lead and copper in older pipes and fixtures.

Ohio EPA has also created guidelines for restoring water services to all types of buildings. Click here to read more about what steps to take and to read more about reopening.

