Ohio more than $3.5B to jobless during COVID-19 crisis

A woman walks past a boarded up business, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in East Cleveland, Ohio. The state says about 1.3 million Ohioans have filed unemployment claims in the past 10 weeks as Ohio’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services says about 42,000 people filed claims for the week ending May 23. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of new jobless claims in Ohio fell to just over 34,000 last week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday for the week ending May 30, 2020, the ODJFS reported 34,575 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor. The number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 11 weeks, 1,292,413, is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years.

Over the last 11 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $3.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 668,000 claimants. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, nearly 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $1.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments to more than 166,000 claimants.

ODJFS urges individuals to file their claims online, if possible, at unemployment.ohio.gov. Officials said each claim is important, and they recognize the hardship that the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on many Ohio families. ODJFS said it is expanding staff support, working longer hours and adding more technological capacity so that we can serve Ohioans as quickly as possible.

All eligible Ohioans will receive their unemployment benefits – and any delays in processing their claims will not reduce the amount received. ODJFS said it will not rest until all eligible Ohioans are served.

Nearly 1.9 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many employers are still cutting jobs even as the gradual reopening of businesses has slowed the pace of layoffs.

