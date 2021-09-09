Ohio Department of Health to give COVID-19 update

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will update the public on COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by infectious disease doctor Joseph Gastaldo, MD, at 11 a.m., according to a release.

Wednesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced an indoor mask mandate in public places regardless of vaccination status. Bexley and Whitehall soon joined in, announcing they would be implementing their own mask mandates.

New cases of Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday came in at 6,823, with 457 new hospitalizations. The 21-day case average is now more than 4,600, with a new variant — variant ‘mu’ — now detected in Ohio.

The ODH press conference will be streamed live here on NBC4i.com.

