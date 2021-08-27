Ohio Department of Health to address rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is planning an afternoon news conference Friday to address the growing number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, ODH reported another 182 hospitalizations and 15 new ICU admissions.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to speak around 2 p.m., along with hospital officials from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UC Health, and the Cleveland Clinic.

