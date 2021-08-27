Ohio Department of Health to address rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is planning an afternoon news conference Friday to address the growing number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

On Thursday, ODH reported another 182 hospitalizations and 15 new ICU admissions.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is expected to speak around 2 p.m., along with hospital officials from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, UC Health, and the Cleveland Clinic.

You can watch the news conference live right here on NBC4i.com or on the NBC4 app.