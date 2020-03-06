Ohio Department of Health opens call center to help with COVID-19 coronavirus response

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has announced the opening of a call center to answer questions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The call center will be open seven days a week from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and can be reached at 1-833-427-5634.

ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton, announced the opening Friday and stated the call center staff will include licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. They will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

To prevent the spread of any virus including novel coronavirus, the ODH recommends people practice these preventative measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Additional information and guidance on COVID-19 is available at ODH’s new website, coronavirus.ohio.gov.

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio.