Ohio Department of Health announces next shipments of vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday the next allocation of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Ohio will arrive later this week.

According to ODH, a Pfizer allotment of 89,700 doses will arrive on Dec. 24, an increase of 19,500 more than was previously expected. An additional 69,700 Moderna doses will also arrive later this week. These new doses will go to hospitals that have not received vaccinations from the first allocation.

Ohio will also activate the second phase of the Pharmacy Long-Term Care Partnership program which will allow vaccines to be distributed to assisted living facilities and several other types of facilities including; residential care facilities, care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and continuing care retirement communities. 

Learn more about Ohio’s vaccine and distribution program here.

