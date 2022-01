(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Jan. 4 reached 828,344 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 56.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 33.4% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to Jan. 3, 2021. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in your state.

#50. Scioto County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 649 (489 new cases, +62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,639 (14,038 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (197 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#49. Knox County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 688 (429 new cases, +71% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,084 (10,024 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (189 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#48. Madison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (309 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,284 (7,284 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 226 (101 total deaths)

— 10.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#47. Harrison County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 691 (104 new cases, +49% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,396 (2,466 total cases)

— 6.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (58 total deaths)

— 53.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#46. Fayette County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 712 (203 new cases, +46% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,853 (5,663 total cases)

— 13.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 11 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 280 (80 total deaths)

— 11.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#45. Carroll County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 713 (192 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,988 (4,303 total cases)

— 9.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (6 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (96 total deaths)

— 41.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#44. Clark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 717 (962 new cases, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,026 (25,510 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 307 (412 total deaths)

— 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#43. Highland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 723 (312 new cases, +70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,796 (7,681 total cases)

— 1.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 16 (7 new deaths, +250% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (137 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#42. Lawrence County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 725 (431 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,943 (11,859 total cases)

— 13.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 308 (183 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#41. Tuscarawas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 731 (672 new cases, +91% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,023 (16,579 total cases)

— 2.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 19 (17 new deaths, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (403 total deaths)

— 73.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#40. Jefferson County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 733 (479 new cases, +85% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,768 (10,954 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (3 new deaths, -70% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (251 total deaths)

— 52.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#39. Miami County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 767 (821 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,364 (19,647 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (6 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (375 total deaths)

— 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#38. Clinton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 774 (325 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,632 (7,400 total cases)

— 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (115 total deaths)

— 8.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#37. Marion County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 777 (506 new cases, +39% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,191 (15,096 total cases)

— 32.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 14 (9 new deaths, +125% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 333 (217 total deaths)

— 32.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#36. Wayne County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 812 (939 new cases, +61% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,866 (18,359 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (6 new deaths, -14% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (331 total deaths)

— 13.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#35. Hocking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 817 (231 new cases, +131% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,838 (4,759 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (96 total deaths)

— 34.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#34. Butler County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 821 (3,146 new cases, +97% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,036 (65,272 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (15 new deaths, -29% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 233 (893 total deaths)

— 7.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#33. Clermont County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 825 (1,702 new cases, +112% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,563 (36,255 total cases)

— 0.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (5 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 196 (405 total deaths)

— 22.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#32. Montgomery County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 828 (4,401 new cases, +104% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,206 (91,480 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (30 new deaths, +43% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 284 (1,512 total deaths)

— 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#31. Morrow County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 835 (295 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,927 (5,980 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (2 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 204 (72 total deaths)

— 19.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#30. Columbiana County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 841 (857 new cases, +75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,998 (19,356 total cases)

— 8.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (13 new deaths, +30% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 375 (382 total deaths)

— 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#29. Warren County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 854 (2,004 new cases, +111% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,601 (41,293 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (8 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 191 (449 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#28. Pickaway County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 859 (502 new cases, +103% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,152 (13,534 total cases)

— 31.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 9 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (168 total deaths)

— 13.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#27. Ashtabula County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 876 (852 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,145 (15,700 total cases)

— 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (12 new deaths, -33% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (309 total deaths)

— 26.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#26. Licking County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 880 (1,557 new cases, +96% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,788 (31,460 total cases)

— 1.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (10 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (372 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#25. Ottawa County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 881 (357 new cases, +45% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,341 (6,622 total cases)

— 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (114 total deaths)

— 11.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#24. Muskingum County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 899 (775 new cases, +108% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,713 (18,720 total cases)

— 23.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (3 new deaths, -62% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (229 total deaths)

— 5.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#23. Wood County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 908 (1,188 new cases, +78% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,710 (23,168 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 6 (8 new deaths, +167% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 210 (275 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#22. Crawford County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 945 (392 new cases, +56% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,634 (8,562 total cases)

— 17.4% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (3 new deaths, -40% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (165 total deaths)

— 57.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#21. Delaware County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 951 (1,989 new cases, +77% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 15,290 (31,984 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 1 (1 new deaths, -88% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 95 (198 total deaths)

— 62.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#20. Ashland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 967 (517 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,624 (9,426 total cases)

— 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (165 total deaths)

— 22.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#19. Sandusky County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 972 (569 new cases, +151% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,437 (10,789 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (9 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (192 total deaths)

— 30.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#18. Fairfield County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 977 (1,539 new cases, +93% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,091 (28,506 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (6 new deaths, -25% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 201 (316 total deaths)

— 20.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#17. Geauga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 986 (923 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 14,691 (13,758 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (4 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 220 (206 total deaths)

— 12.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#16. Union County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,017 (600 new cases, +106% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,653 (11,003 total cases)

— 6.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 137 (81 total deaths)

— 45.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#15. Richland County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,020 (1,236 new cases, +84% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,206 (24,480 total cases)

— 15.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (14 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (396 total deaths)

— 29.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#14. Lucas County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,044 (4,472 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,143 (73,430 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (19 new deaths, +90% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (1,087 total deaths)

— 0.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#13. Trumbull County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,062 (2,103 new cases, +63% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,586 (32,836 total cases)

— 5.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 22 (43 new deaths, +4,200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (705 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#12. Huron County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,129 (658 new cases, +66% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 19,874 (11,580 total cases)

— 13.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 10 (6 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (174 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#11. Stark County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,167 (4,326 new cases, +74% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,435 (64,614 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 13 (49 new deaths, +36% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (1,320 total deaths)

— 41.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#10. Hamilton County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (9,785 new cases, +154% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,492 (134,814 total cases)

— 6.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (25 new deaths, -7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 202 (1,649 total deaths)

— 19.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#9. Mahoning County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,197 (2,737 new cases, +80% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,497 (42,299 total cases)

— 5.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 15 (35 new deaths, +94% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (875 total deaths)

— 52.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#8. Franklin County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,219 (16,052 new cases, +92% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,214 (213,505 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (33 new deaths, -6% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 148 (1,955 total deaths)

— 41.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#7. Portage County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,326 (2,155 new cases, +3% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,148 (27,860 total cases)

— 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (20 new deaths, +567% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 206 (334 total deaths)

— 18.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#6. Medina County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,349 (2,424 new cases, +23% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,237 (32,780 total cases)

— 3.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 7 (13 new deaths, +8% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 219 (394 total deaths)

— 13.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#5. Lake County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,461 (3,363 new cases, +7% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,366 (42,270 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 5 (11 new deaths, -21% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 242 (556 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#4. Summit County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,465 (7,926 new cases, +24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,246 (93,302 total cases)

— 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 4 (22 new deaths, -24% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 241 (1,305 total deaths)

— 4.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#3. Cuyahoga County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,470 (18,154 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,894 (233,350 total cases)

— 7.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (32 new deaths, -51% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 229 (2,828 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#2. Lorain County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,571 (4,866 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,894 (55,440 total cases)

— 1.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 12 (36 new deaths, +89% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (729 total deaths)

— 6.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

#1. Erie County, OH

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 1,621 (1,204 new cases, +101% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,641 (15,329 total cases)

— 17.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

– Deaths per 100k in the past week: 3 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 295 (219 total deaths)

— 17.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

This article has been republished pursuant to a Creative Commons license.