Ohio child care providers may return to normal class size effective August 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that effective August 9, child care providers in Ohio will be allowed to return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes.

The facilities will have a choice to get a subsidy and maintain their current lower ratios or return to their normal, statutory ratio.

Child Care: Today I am announcing that, effective August 9th, child care providers in Ohio may return to their normal, statutory ratios and class sizes. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 28, 2020

“Children cannot learn unless they are safe and cared for, and without access to child care, parents may resort to less-than-ideal options for their child’s care, such as relying on an elderly grandparent who is at greater risk for contracting COVID-19. By allowing normal ratios to resume, we’re giving parents more options,” said Governor DeWine. “We will continue to closely monitor reports of COVID-19 in child care, as well as compliance with rules and best practices, so that we can respond as needed to keep our children, families, and teachers safe.”

Providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, and frequent cleaning, among other requirements.

Additionally, providers must report any COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and their local health department.