Ohio’s chief medical office concerned about Delta variant spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fears of spread in Ohio are growing following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning that the new, and highly contagious, Delta variant of COVID-19 makes up most of the cases seen in the United States.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health, said in the last two weeks, we’ve seen a spike. “The Delta Variant is in fact increasing, and is on a trajectory to become the dominant strain in Ohio.”

Vanderhoff also said the Delta variant has gone from less than 1% of cases to 15%, and expects it to double in the next two weeks. Due to these concerning statistics, he said people who are not vaccinated are the main concern now, urging them to get the shots.

“According to the CDC current data suggests 99.5% of COVID-19 in the United States has occurred among unvaccinated people,” said Vanderhoff. “All three of the vaccines offer very high rates of protection against Delta hospitalization and death. While, yes, there are potential side effects of vaccination, just like there are any antibiotic or medication, those risks are small indeed.”