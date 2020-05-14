Ohio BMV offices to reopen May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices across the state will reopen May 26.

Husted urged Ohioans to utilize the online services as much as possible and not to go into a BMV branch unless it is necessary to do so. Husted discussed the services available online which include:

Vehicle registration

Vehicle plate replacement

Scheduling a driving test

Updating your address

Paying license reinstatement fees

Husted reminded Ohioans an extension has been passed by the Ohio Legislature and people do not need to renew licenses and plates immediately. “Frankly, we don’t want you to, unless you have to,” Husted said. “We know there are certain circumstances where you may have lost a license and you need something like that to begin another phase of your life, a job, something along those lines.”

You can access BMV online services here.

Lt. Gov. Husted also announced the reopening of day camps, BMVs, campgrounds, and gyms and fitness center:

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21

Horse racing can resume May 22, spectators will be prohibited

Day camps will be allowed to reopen right along with daycares, on May 31

Gyms, fitness centers and pools can reopen on May 26

Guidance for the reopenings will be posted to coronavirus.ohio.gov later today

Water parks and amusement parks do not have a reopening date at this time.