Ohio awarded over $3 million by federal govt to combat coronavirus

OHIO (WDTN) – On Tuesday, March 24, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $3,247,249 to 51 health centers in Ohio stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020.

Health center recipients in Ohio may use these awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its press release HHS said that it recognizes the urgency of the situation, and the important role health centers play in Ohio communities. Because of this it’s making the funding available immediately.

“HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar in the release.

The funding supports health centers across the country in their emergency planning and response efforts. The awards will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs in their respective communities including but not limited to, expanding COVID-19 screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies such a personal protective equipment (PPE) and providing safety education.

HRSA Administrator Tom Engels concludes the release with, “HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is 1 in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis.”