Ohio adopts 2 new quarantine options determined by CDC

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has shortened the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for the coronavirus, and now the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is following suit.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, ODH chief medical officer, said that the CDC has carefully evaluated emerging data and determined two new options for quarantining:

A 10-day option that does not require testing, provided there are no symptoms

A 7-day option with a negative test, provided there are no symptoms

“I want to be clear. Staying home for 14 days after contact is still the safest way to limit possible spread of COVID-19. We continue to recommend this time period for people in congregate living facilities,” said Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff stressed that whether quarantining for 14, 10, or seven days — people must maintain social distance and wear a mask when around others.