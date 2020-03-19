Officials from WSU game in Indy test positive for COVID-19

The Horizon League, in conjunction with the Collegiate Officiating Consortium, has reported two officials from the Consortium have tested positive for COVID-19.
One or both of these persons officiated in the following games:
- Saturday, March 7: Maine at Vermont at Patrick Gym (Burlington, VT) – America East Tournament quarterfinal
- Monday, March 9: UIC vs. Wright State at Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) – Horizon League Tournament semifinal
- Tuesday, March 10: Manhattan vs. Fairfield at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 1st round
- Wednesday, March 11: Manhattan vs. Siena at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, NJ) – Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal
Horizon League said in a press release that staff members have informed League members, related game personnel, related volunteers and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
As of March 16 all Horizon League competition, both conference and non-conference, and all Horizon League Championships have been canceled for the remainder of the academic year.
