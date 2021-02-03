Officials are warning people about unemployment scams, what you need to know

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has released information about scammers who are getting peoples personal information to use for unemployment funds.

ODJFS says from October to December in 2020, 2,200 fraudulent overpayments were made in the traditional unemployment program. This number equals $2.3 million dollars in fraud overpayments. Last December also saw 56,000 fraud overpayments within the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA), which equals $330 million. This includes supplemental $600 FPUC payments as well.

ODJFS also reports 100,000 fraudulent PUA that was claimed in December weren’t paid and funds, which ended in safeguarding of PUA funds. To date, ODJFS reports receiving more than 70,000 identity theft reports.

“Scam artists are actually applying for unemployment in the names of individual citizens. The scary thing about that is that means they have their personal information,” said Ohio Better Business Bureau CEO John North.

If you or someone you know feel like you’ve dealt with an unemployment scammer, here are some tips from ODJFS:

Email unemployment.ohio.gov

Call the Report Identity Theft Hotline at (833-658-0394)

“It’s a multi step process where we set the flags for fraud, undertake a fact finding process, there’s a response period. We do an investigation, make a determination, then individuals also have appeal rights, said Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services Director Kim Henderson.