ODVS confirms first positive cases of COVID-19 in veterans home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) has confirmed that eight residents at the Ohio Veterans Home (OVH) in Sandusky have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents that tested positive were immediately to the Enhanced Care Unit (ECU) of the facility.

Four residents in Sandusky tested positive on May 14, which prompted 78 other residents to be tested.

ODVS said in a press release that results are still pending for most of tests but four more residents tested positive Friday.

All eight residents are receiving around-the-clock care and are in stable condition.

Prior to this the only confirmed case of coronavirus linked to either home was a positive test result for an Sandusky staff member in mid-April.

That person was hospitalized and has been recovering in self-quarantine ever since.

ODVS said that through Friday evening the Sandusky home had 85 residents who were tested – 76 with pending results, with eight positives and one negative. The facility had 18 residents in the ECU and 113 in quarantine.

There are no deaths related to coronavirus in either of its homes.