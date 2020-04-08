ODNR suspends non-resident hunting, fishing license sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is temporarily suspending the sale of hunting and fishing licenses to non-residents.
In a Facebook post the department said that the temporary suspension goes into effect at midnight on Monday, April 6.
“People entering the state are being asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, making recreational travel unfeasible,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz in a press release. “We look forward to reopening license sales when hunters and anglers can safely return.”
While people who currently have a non-resident hunting or fishing license may hunt or fish in Ohio, ODNR asks that they follow Ohio Department of Health guidance and self-quarantine for 14 days before coming into the state.
Sales for non-resident hunting and fishing licenses will continue once the guidelines are changed or lifted.
