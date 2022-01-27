COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The ODH is changing its contact tracing strategy in the face of the rapid spread of the Omicron Variant, the ODH said in a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the Omicron variant’s quick spread has made universal contact tracing, case investigation and exposure notification impractical, especially in light of the reduced timelines for quarantine and isolation.

In light of this, local health departments are recommended to use an outbreak model for contact tracing, focusing on those in high-risk settings such as nursing homes, shelters and correctional centers.

The ODH also said schools are no longer required to perform universal contact training, but must assist local health departments with outbreaks and maintain a ‘Mask to Stay, Test to Play’ policy. Schools can now report cases on a weekly basis rather than daily.

