COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other medical leaders from around the state will be holding a news conference, Thursday, to talk COVID-19 and youth behavioral health.

Vandherhoff will be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Dr. Mary Beth DeWitt, Chief of Child Psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.