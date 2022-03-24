COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined during the news conference by Chris Cook, the assistant health commissioner with the Clark County Combined Health District and Dr. Kevin Sharrett, medical director for rural health at Kettering Health.

The ODH recently announced it would only be releasing COVID numbers in the state on a weekly basis. In the most recent report, released last Thursday, Ohio averaged about 549 new coronavirus infections during the previous four days, in line with the 10-day streak of fewer than 1,000 cases the state saw before daily reporting stopped. Cases haven’t been this low since July.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday.