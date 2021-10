COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on schools’ COVID-19 quarantine guidance during a news conference, Monday.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff will be holding the news conference starting at 11 a.m. You can watch it here on NBC4i.com.

Ohio’s K-12 schools continue to see a decline of COVID-19 cases among their students and staff. The latest report released Thursday, showed just over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in Ohio schools.