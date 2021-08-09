ODH: 50% of eligible Ohioans have received at least one dose of vaccine

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Ohio Department of Health, over 50% of eligible Ohioans are now vaccinated with either one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination. This, accounting for over 5.8 million people statewide.

While many health experts are excited about this milestone, they say the fight isn’t over yet because of the highly contagious Delta variant. “The past month or so it’s been a little bit slower in terms of getting people vaccinated. So, it’s good news we’re breaking that barrier,” said Public Health Dayton/Montgomery County Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

For PHDMC workers, keeping up vaccine efforts is worth it to protect people from this dangerous new virus train. “We’re also still using those remote vaccination clinics with the help of the RTA throughout Montgomery County to try to reach people who may have transportation issues,” said Suffoletto.

In Clark County, health workers are also encouraged to see vaccine increase, but also hopeful people go through with both of their doses.

“With an MRNA vaccine…you have much greater protection against the delta variant with the second vaccine. We certainly hope those people who got their first vaccine follow up in 3 to 4 weeks to get the second vaccine,” said Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson.

Suffoletto feels fears of the Delta variant have helped more people realize the importance of protecting themselves from the virus. “A group of people who were not necessarily against vaccination, but just wanted to wait a little bit to see how it went. As they see all their family, friends, loved ones getting vaccinated, and all those people not having any problems, then they’re more encouraged to get the vaccine themselves,” said Suffoletto.

Click here for PDHMC vaccine clinic schedules, and here for CCCHD vaccine clinic schedules.