COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health said that it is facing a backlog of over 7,600 COVID-19 cases from March 7 through December 3 of this year, or just shy of nine months.

This backlog was caused by manual reporting errors at two laboratories and includes both new cases as well as updated information on earlier cases.

The Ohio Department of Health said these cases will still be assigned correct illness onset dates, but the daily case counts will be artificially inflated on December 14 -16 while the cases are added to the count.

The daily count will feature a disclaimer stating the exact number of added cases each day, and the exact amount will not be finalized until all laboratory files have been processed.

The Ohio Department of Health said the reporting issue itself has been resolved.