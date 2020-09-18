ODH releases guidance on how the state should proceed with Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), released guidance for Halloween, asking that all Ohioans use caution and plan ahead for celebrating the holidy amid the pandemic.

He left the decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities up to communities, individuals and parents or guardians. Most of the states guidance strongly suggests that events that require being in close proximity to other people be avoided.

If trick-or-treating is taking place, the state recommends that candy be dispensed in a way that allows for social distancing to take place. For families with children trick-or-treating, ODH suggests that the candy be wiped off before being placed in a child’s bag.

This guidance is designed to help curb the spread of the virus but will be reassessed and updated as the situation evolves in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

To read the state’s entire Halloween guidance fact sheet, click here or view it below.