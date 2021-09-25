ODH releases guidance for COVID-19 booster shots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health has issued guidance concerning the Pfizer booster shots on Saturday.

According to a release by the ODH, booster doses of the Pfizer/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine are now available for the following populations at least six months after receiving their second dose of the initial vaccine.

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk because of their job or living situation MAY receive a booster shot

The ODH said there is an ample supply of the vaccine for boosters as well as first and second doses for Ohioans. Vaccines are available by walk-in or appointment at pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, doctor’s offices, community vaccination sites, and local health departments across the state.

Eligible booster recipients will be asked to attest they have one of the qualifying conditions, but proof will not be required.

To find a vaccination center near you, click here.