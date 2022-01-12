COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health has announced that it is reallocating the state’s supply of COVID-19 tests to focus on K-12 schools and colleges, and universities.

According to a release by the ODH, it has ordered 1.2 million proctored testing kids for January, however, only 400,000 of these kits have been delivered.

The ODH is still waiting on 800,000 tests from the manufacturer, but national demand has made keeping up difficult. In Ohio alone, ODH said, the 7-day average is at over 94,000 tests per day.

As supplies arrive later this month, ODH said it will be directing them to K-12 schools and colleges to keep both students and staff in consistent in-person learning.

As tests once again become available, ODH will resume distributing them to libraries and local health departments for community use. The state will continue to purchase and distribute these tests to take testing as accessible as possible to Ohioans.

The ODH mentioned that while the state tests will no longer be available to the community, over-the-counter rapid testing kits can still be purchased, and many other testing sites will still be open.

For a searchable map of testing locations, click here.