DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Health leaders have released new guidelines to protect and keep students and faculty in the classroom, even if they’ve come in contact with COVID-19.

“First, wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure. Second, self monitor or parent monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Third, isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms of COVID-19,” said ODH Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Dr. Vanderhoff says these guidelines will allow students and staff to end quarantine procedures after seven days if symptoms don’t develop or the person tests negative for the virus five to seven days after exposure. The other option Dr. Vanderhoff listed is called “Test to Play.”

“It applies to participation in extracurricular activities following exposure in the classroom or the school-related environment,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

“Test to Play” asks people to test on the initial exposure immediately. Governor Mike DeWine told 2 NEWS he believes these new COVID-19 guidelines are practical. “We’re gonna allow them to stay in school in class which is what students and teachers want. They have to wear a mask during the period of time or they could be contagious,” said Governor DeWine.

Dr. Vanderhoff says he’s hopeful that the new school guidelines and Vax-2-School initiative from Governor DeWine aids in getting more people vaccinated against the virus. “The updated quarantine guidelines we’re sharing today will allow for as much in-school learning as possible, even as we continue our effort to battle COVID-19,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

For more on the Vax-2-School initiative and how you can apply, click here.