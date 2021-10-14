DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a Thursday Ohio Department of Health press conference, ODH Chief Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says we’re beginning to see a plateau in Delta Variant cases here in Ohio. However, even with this slowing, we’re still seeing high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Yesterday for example, the 24-hour difference in cases reported was more than 44-hundred,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. Last year at this time, COVID-19 case numbers were a little higher than 1,400, along with lower hospitalizations. “In addition we saw 323 new hospitalizations reported yesterday where one year ago we saw 123,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

While medical experts do remain optimistic we’ll see case decline, fear of hospitalizations remains high. “Really reaching in all directions to try to make small incremental improvements in our ability to handle the capacity,” said Adena Health System Dr. Kirk Tucker.

Here in The Miami Valley, Dayton Children’s Hospital Dr. Adam Mezoff say their beds stay full regularly. “Towards the end of the summer beginning of fall we might have 2 or three patients with COVID…now we might have anywhere regular with 10 to 15,” said Dr. Mezoff.

With many hospitals working hard and struggling to keep up with COVID-19 patients, Dr. Vanderhoff continues to plea with Ohioans to get vaccinated. “For now we need to continue to be cautious, and to take the necessary steps to prevent the spread of covid-19,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.