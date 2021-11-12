DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following Pfizer’s Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine approval by the CDC and FDA for ages 5 through 11, The Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says he’s proud of the success in vaccinating those now eligible.

“I’m happy to report that all ready…more than 34000 children 11 and younger have now started the covid19 vaccination process,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

At Dayton Children’s Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Adam Mezoff says he and his team are also pleased with the turnout and response seen by younger people. “This is how our community can come together to finally get this thing out of our hair,” said Dr. Mezoff.

“Just so that we can keep moving things forward and get back to as normal as we can. Because everybody’s gonna have to do their part, including our 5 to 11 year old’s…and how heartwarming it is they’re stepping up to the plate.”

This Saturday will be the first 5-11 vaccine clinic held by Miami County Public Health. “Under the age of 18 we’ve had close to 2-thousand cases…around 1960 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. So, we know it does impact children,” said Miami County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Nate Bednar.

Bednar says this weekends clinic is already fully booked, with a little less than 100 people signed up through appointments. However, for those interested in getting their eligible child vaccinated this weekend, Bednar encourages parents to reach out to their pediatrician. ‘

Also, Dayton Children’s Hospital will be hosting a vaccination clinic Sunday, November 14 at UD Arena from 9am to 5pm. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

Click here for more information on the clinic.