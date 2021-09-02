ODH leaders expressing concerns over Ohio covid-19 case spikes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a press conference Thursday morning Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff expressing concerns over a surge in Delta variant cases across the state. “Ohio’s cases per 100 thousand have averaged over…been averaged over 2 weeks. They now sit at well over 400,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

These numbers are a very different picture from July, where Dr. Vanderhoff says we were only seeing around 17 cases per 100,000 people. “We are now more than 25 times that number. All our counties have now more than 100 cases per 100 thousand…some are upwards of 1,000,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Another concern, hospitalization rate spikes, which are now ten times higher than early July. “With more than 2,500 Ohioans battling covid in the hospital right now. This includes more than 750 in the ICU,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Head of Critical Care Dr. Hector Wong says many of these new case hospitalizations are in children. “A year ago we would have a handful of kids in the hospital who were with us for other conditions and happened to have COVID. Now, what we’re starting to see is kids in the hospital including the ICU who are there because of COVID,” said Dr. Wong.

Dr. Vanderhoff says while this isn’t the direction that he wants Ohioans to be heading in, there are ways we can lower these numbers. “Choosing to be vaccinated, but also choosing to wear a mask in situations where appropriate distancing simply can’t be maintained,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.