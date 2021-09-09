ODH leaders express concerns over growing COVID cases and hospitalizations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a Thursday morning press conference, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff continued his plea with Ohioans to take the Delta variant more seriously, as cases continue to surge in our state.

“Yesterday we reported 6,823 cases from the previous 24 hours. Taking our 21 day reported case average up closer to 5,000,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Dr. Vanderhoff said in July Ohioans were seeing daily case rates of 200-300 people. Now, case rates are at 6 to 7,000 people per day, which is 20 times what we saw in July. Weekly, 13.3% of Ohioans are testing positive for the virus right now.

With these numbers growing, OhioHealth Medical Director of Infectious Diseases Dr. Joseph Gastaldo says medical workers in hospitals are suffering. “We are at very high capacity, especially when it comes to taking care of patients. Importantly, more importantly, not having enough staff to take care of patients.”

Dr. Gastaldo also says along with a spike in covid related hospitalizations, they’re also seeing more non-covid patients. “Those people who had their health care delayed from our previous winter surge. Great example of that, a patient I saw recently who came in who delayed a hip replacement because of the covid surge we had,” said Dr. Gastaldo.

Dr. Vanderhoff also continuing to stress that there are ways we can beat this virus. “The safest way to get immunity, the most reliable way to gain immunity, is vaccination.”

