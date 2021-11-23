COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be holding a news conference, Tuesday, to talk about the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Thomas Herchline, Professor of Medicine with the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University, and Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison.

From Monday-Sunday last week, the ODH reported 38,379 cases, the third consecutive week-to-week increase after cases declined for six straight weeks coming off a peak in the Delta variant wave of 48,580 weekly cases.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, and you can watch it here on NBC4i.com.