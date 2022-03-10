DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health announced a change in their case reporting on March 10.

Health leaders said they’re confident the end of the pandemic is near, which means it’s time for a new way to report COVID data. State health leaders said the majority of Ohio’s counties have low incidence levels and are reporting data similar to how things were prior to the omicron surge.

“The situation is improving and our experience with COVID-19 is evolving from that of a pandemic to more of an endemic state,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Beginning Monday, Ohio’s daily case reporting will shift to weekly reports each Thursday as COVID cases continue to drop rapidly across the state.

All of Ohio’s counties except for 10 are considered low or medium incidence levels. In the Miami Valley, every county is considered low except for Champaign and Clark which are medium.

“Cases and hospitalization continue to plummet, we are moving in the right direction,” said Health Commissioner of Clark County Combined Health District Charles Patterson.

At the peak of the omicron surge, Ohio averaged 2,200 cases per 100,000 residents. Now, that number has plummeted to 78 cases per 100,000 residents.

“We’re in a zone that the CDC has labeled low risk or green and that’s a situation in which it’s reasonable for people to go about their lives,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Fewer than 800 COVID patients are in Ohio’s hospitals which is down from more than 6,000 during the omicron peak.