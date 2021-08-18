ODH discusses 3rd COVID booster shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Medical experts like Ohio Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff are excited about new of a third COVID-19 booster shot. “This morning White House outlined a plan to offer booster doses of the 2 MRNA vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer to fully vaccinated adults 8 months after their second vaccine,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Dr. Vanderhoff says top U.S. health officials hope to begin the vaccination process with those who first received the shot last December. “Including older Ohioans, those in long term care facilities, and health care workers,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

Although it’s not a state mandate, Dr. Vanderhoff also encouraging students and school faculty to protect themselves when heading back for a new school year. “By choosing to be vaccinated, or choosing to wear a mask, even if not required by the school, the student and teacher benefit,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.

As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, medical experts say even children remain susceptible to the variant. “If you’re 12 and above you should be vaccinated. We have a highly effective, safe vaccine that has been very publicly evaluated,” said Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital Dr. Michael Forbes.

For those who remain unvaccinated, Dr. Vanderhoff says testing can also play a key roll in preventing the virus. “You should immediately be tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 regardless if whether or not you’re vaccinated or previously had covid-19. If you have symptoms you should be tested,” said Dr. Vanderhoff.