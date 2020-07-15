ODH brings pop-up COVID-19 testing site to Springfield

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is hosting a COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Springfield Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Anyone can be tested, no appointment or referral is needed.

ODH said that pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS