ODH brings pop-up COVID-19 testing site to Springfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is hosting a COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Springfield Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17.

The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Anyone can be tested, no appointment or referral is needed.

ODH said that pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon.

More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.