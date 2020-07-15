ODH brings pop-up COVID-19 testing site to Springfield

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is hosting a COVID-19 pop-up testing site in Springfield Wednesday, July 15 through Friday, July 17.
The site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Anyone can be tested, no appointment or referral is needed.
ODH said that pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in under-served areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon.
More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
