ODE recommends virtual graduations for seniors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) is recommending that graduations and other events honoring students be held remotely.

In a statement made to its website ODE said that while it understands the significance of traditional rites of passage, schools should hold events virtually rather than conducting in-person events of this type.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and ODE both say that in-person graduation ceremonies should not be held due to the health risks they present during the pandemic.

Governor Mike DeWine said during his press conference on Monday, April 20, that the gathering of large numbers of people is dangerous and that he believes schools will be innovative in their approach to how they will honor their students.