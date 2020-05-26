ODA receives $1.7 million to help older Ohioans in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) announced Tuesday, May 26, that it has received a $1.7 million federal grant.

According to the ODA the grant is intended to strengthen services that support the health, safety and independence of older Ohioans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant, issued under the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will help the department and the state’s 12 area agencies on aging to:

Rapidly assess the needs of older adults, available services, and the workforce available to deliver those services;

Enhance accessibility – including virtual access – of services across Ohio; and

Fight social isolation by connecting with older adults and referring them to available services.

This grant opportunity will enable Ohio’s Aging and Disability Resource Centers to add capacity, which may include extended hours of operation, cultivate a greater pool of providers and resources and increase capacity to directly support older Ohioans.

To learn about available assistance call 1-866-243-5678 to be connected to the agency serving your community, or visit www.aging.ohio.gov/findservices to look up an agency.