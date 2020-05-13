Live Now
ODA offers free check-in service for older Ohioans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) is now offering free, daily check-in by phone services for older residents during the pandemic and beyond.

The service is called “Staying Connected” and is available to Ohio residents who are 60 or older with a valid phone number.

According to the ODA the automated service is available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week and will contact participants each day within a pre-selected one hour window.

If the participant doesn’t answer after three attempts, a call is placed to a provided alternate contact. If neither the participant or the contact pickup after multiple attempts, a call is made to the non-emergency line of the local sheriff’s office.

Eligible Ohio residents can learn more and sign up here or by calling 1-833-ODA-CHAT.

