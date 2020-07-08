Oakwood canceling its 2020 Ice Cream Social due to COVID-19

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Oakwood is cancelling its annual Ice Cream Social planned for Sunday, Aug. 9, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This Oakwood tradition has taken place for over 50 years to mark the end of the

summer vacation season as well as to celebrate the beginning of a new school year.

“It is very regrettable that we need to cancel this special community event, but the situation demands it,” said Leisure Services Director Carol Collins. “We look forward to again conducting the Ice Cream Social in August 2021.”