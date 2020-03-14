Northmont wrestler speaks about cancellations

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The cancellation of sports events due to coronavirus concerns has also affected many student athletes at the high school levels.
Northmont wrestler Seth Frantz believes he would have had an opportunity to place at the state championship, but now he won’t have the chance to get there.
“I understand why they had to cancel everything. It still hurts my heart that they had to. I don’t like the decision, but I have to agree with it,” he said.
Seth says he won’t wrestle in college, instead, he plans to play football.
